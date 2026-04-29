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Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is Bengal going to make Modi win for the first time?
The most interesting election of the state is about to be decided. In the second phase, 32.1 million voters will decide. Whether Mamata Banerjee's government will survive or fall, this evening will decide whether Didi will score a hat-trick of victories or whether Bengal will give Modi a chance.
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