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- Aaj Ki Baat : Who will dominate in 2nd phase, How many seats will the BJP and TMC win?
Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat : Who will dominate in 2nd phase, How many seats will the BJP and TMC win?
Campaigning in Bengal has ended. The day after tomorrow, 142 constituencies will vote in the second phase. On the final day of the campaign, PM Narendra Modi said he is leaving Bengal confident that he will return after May 4th for the BJP government's oath ceremony.
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