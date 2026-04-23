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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Mamata Banerjee's defeat, BJP crosses 150+, will Modi's prediction come true?

The fate of the BJP, Congress, and TMC will almost certainly be decided in the first phase of the Bengal elections. First-class marks are required for this first phase. First-class marks are 60%, while distinction means 75%. The BJP's target is also 100+.

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