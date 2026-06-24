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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: SIT report reveals, who looted Ram's treasure and how?
The flag hoisting ceremony took place at the Sheshavatar Temple in Ayodhya. Originally scheduled to be a grand affair, the Lucknow fire incident resulted in a low-key ceremony. But one thing is clear: the Ram Temple offering theft controversy has cast a shadow over this flag hoisting ceremony.
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