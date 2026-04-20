- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat : Final Phase of Campaigning in Bengal, How Far Ahead is BJP?
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat : Final Phase of Campaigning in Bengal, How Far Ahead is BJP?
Election campaigning for the first phase of 152 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Elections has entered its final stage and will end tomorrow at 5 PM. Both TMC and BJP have intensified their efforts with major rallies by top leaders. All eyes are now on the upcoming first phase of voting.
Advertisement
Advertisement