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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is Modi going to win the battle of Bengal this time by defeating Mamata Banerjee?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is Modi going to win the battle of Bengal this time by defeating Mamata Banerjee?
Modi has declared war in the political battle of Bengal. He has launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee by holding three back-to-back rallies in Bengal. Narendra Modi has publicly stated that Mamata Banerjee's government will no longer exist after May 4th.
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