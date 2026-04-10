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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Red Alert in Pakistan, What is Munir Afraid Of?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Red Alert in Pakistan, What is Munir Afraid Of?
A major development is expected in the US-Iran conflict within the next 24 hours. Either a deal will be reached or the ceasefire could collapse. Ahead of crucial talks in Islamabad, the capital is under high alert with strict security arrangements, creating a near-lockdown situation.
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