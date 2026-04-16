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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump trapped in Hormuz called Modi, tough decisions finalized!
The war between the US and Iran has stopped for now. Neither American nor Israeli planes are flying over Iran, nor are bombs falling, but is this the calm before the storm? Until now, the US and Israel were only fighting Iran, but is the threat of a bigger war looming this time?
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