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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump trapped in Hormuz called Modi, tough decisions finalized!

The war between the US and Iran has stopped for now. Neither American nor Israeli planes are flying over Iran, nor are bombs falling, but is this the calm before the storm? Until now, the US and Israel were only fighting Iran, but is the threat of a bigger war looming this time?

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Muqabla: Will Women's Reservation Bill change the Bengal election?

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Aaj Ki Baat: How Will Seats Be Distributed Among States Under the Women's Reservation Bill?
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Aap Ki Adalat

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Aaj Ki Baat

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Aaj Ki Baat : Ceasefire of 2 week, why did Trump have to accept Iran's conditions?

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Aaj Ki Baat : Himanta Biswa exposed Congress over 'wife's 3 passports'!

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News

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Muqabla: भवानीपुर में हिंदू वोट की ताकत, ममता हारेंगीं, जीतेंगे सुवेंदु ?

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Astrology

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Yoga

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Haqikat Kya Hai

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Muqabla

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Entertainment

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Sports

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Lifestyle

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Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

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Originals

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Speed News: Samrat Choudhary Elected as Next Bihar CM after Nitish Kumar

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Speed News: PM Modi mourns Asha Bhosle, calls her one of India’s most versatile voices
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Speed News: Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For West Bengal Polls

Speed News: PM Modi criticizes TMC on infiltration, announces six Bengal poll promises

Speed News: PM Modi criticizes TMC on infiltration, announces six Bengal poll promises
Speed News: Omar Abdullah slams Khawaja Asif over anti-India remark

Speed News: Omar Abdullah slams Khawaja Asif over anti-India remark

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US and Iran Strike Temporary Ceasefire Deal; Pakistan to Host Crucial Talks on April 10
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