Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi has turned the tables, Mamata's loyal voters have fallen out of line! Mamata Banerjee has suffered her biggest loss in a single day. Who could have imagined that Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be mentioned in the Bengal elections? Names like Khawaja Asif, Asim Munir, and Shahbaz Sharif are being mentioned in the speeches of Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.