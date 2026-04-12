Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Asha Bhosle reject the offer of Rs 10 crore? With Asha Bhosle, an era of Indian music has come to an end today... Asha Tai's funeral will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai... Asha Bhosle witnessed British rule... she witnessed the struggle for independence... she heard Mahatma Gandhi... she witnessed the Quit India Movement... and she