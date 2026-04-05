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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Trump is surprised and worried, why are Mujtaba's missiles not finishing?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Trump is surprised and worried, why are Mujtaba's missiles not finishing?
Iran has once again destroyed Israel. Iran launched cluster missile attacks in the Negev and Central Israel. Iran stunned Trump by firing cruise missiles from a third country for the first time. Iran destroyed the Saudi embassy in the capital, Riyadh.
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