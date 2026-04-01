Haqiqat Kya Hai : Trump caused a 'mushroom blast', devastation in Iran, will the war cease? The Iran War won't end just yet. Not in 4 weeks, 6 weeks, or 8 weeks. This war will last a very long time, and the US Secretary of Defense himself has announced this today. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that he will not stop until America achieves its goals.