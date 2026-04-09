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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Iran turned the tables overnight, Trump lost the war, and this is how the ceasefire happened!

A 336-hour ceasefire has been announced. Trump has backed off. However, Israel continues to fire missiles at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Discussions on what will happen after 14 days will take place in Islamabad on April 10th.

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