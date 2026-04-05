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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: 100 commandos completed the operation in 36 hours.
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: 100 commandos completed the operation in 36 hours.
Over the past few hours, the entire landscape of the Middle East conflict appears to be shifting. The United States—which had previously seemed on the back foot after one of its pilots became stranded in Iran—has now surged onto the front foot, launching attacks against Iran. In coordination with Is
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