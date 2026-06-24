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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Those spreading misinformation about the Rafale have been silenced!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Those spreading misinformation about the Rafale have been silenced!
A major revelation has emerged 414 days into 'Operation Sindoor'. This disclosure has robbed Modi's political adversaries in India of their sleep and has heightened the anxiety of Munir and Shehbaz in Pakistan. This revelation concerns the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets.
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