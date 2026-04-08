Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Didi's exit is confirmed for May 4, the new voter list changed the situation overnight! Nearly 9 million voters have been deleted in Bengal so far. The latest update is that 6 million suspected voters were investigated. Of these, 2.7 million names have been deleted, while 3.3 million voters have been found genuine. Now, there are a total of 67.8 million voters left in Bengal.