Updated on: December 04, 2024 19:26 IST

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Rookie spinner Sufiyan Muqeem registered the best figures by a Pakistan bowler in T20Is as the visitors took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. Muqeem broke the 15-year-old record of Umar Gul as he registered figures of 5/3 in the second T20I.