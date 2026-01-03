- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra : 'Radical' influence on America, why did Mamdani remember Umar Khalid?Coffee on Kurukshetra: 'Radical' influe
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : 'Radical' influence on America, why did Mamdani remember Umar Khalid?
Zohar Mamdani's election as New York mayor has become a major event amid anti-Muslim protests worldwide. He is a staunch opponent of Trump, soft on infiltrators, takes oaths with his hand on the Quran, and is the new face of "Rawdi" politics in New York.
Advertisement
Advertisement