- News
- Video
- Aap Ki Adalat
- Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Aap Ki Adalat
Updated on:
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bageshwar Dham located in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh, has for the past several months been strongly voicing his support for the idea of a Hindu nation. He has repeatedly alleged that the Hindu population in many parts of India is rapidly declining
Advertisement
Advertisement