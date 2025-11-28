- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kuruskshetra : Will Karnataka be the beginning of the Congress's split?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kuruskshetra : Will Karnataka be the beginning of the Congress's split?
In the battle for power in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appears to be gaining the upper hand over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Seeing the growing discord within the Karnataka Congress, Rahul Gandhi has called DK Shivakumar for a meeting.
Advertisement
Advertisement