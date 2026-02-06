Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: India again became the Under-19 World Champion, how many records did Vaibhav break?

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Aaj Ki Baat: India again became the Under-19 World Champion, how many records did Vaibhav break?

Team India has won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In the final match held in Harare, India defeated England by 100 runs. India's victory was already confirmed when, batting first, Team India posted a formidable score of 411 runs in 50 overs.

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir, Jaish and Lashkar all three were seen in PoK, Shahbaz got trapped!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir, Jaish and Lashkar all three were seen in PoK, Shahbaz got trapped!
Muqabla: Bombs are exploding in Pakistan, Munir is absconding?

Muqabla: Bombs are exploding in Pakistan, Munir is absconding?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who was the mastermind behind Islamabad Bomb Blast?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who was the mastermind behind Islamabad Bomb Blast?
Speed News: Over 25 Killed in Suicide Bombing at Religious Shrine in Pakistan's Islamabad

Speed News: Over 25 Killed in Suicide Bombing at Religious Shrine in Pakistan's Islamabad

From Gaganyaan to Chandrayaan-4 & 5: ISRO Chief V Narayanan Details India's Space Plans

From Gaganyaan to Chandrayaan-4 & 5: ISRO Chief V Narayanan Details India's Space Plans
Manipur: Fresh Protests and Violence Erupt in Churachandpur Over Deputy CM Oath

Manipur: Fresh Protests and Violence Erupt in Churachandpur Over Deputy CM Oath
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which natural ocean technique saves your breath? Learn from Swami Ramdev.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which natural ocean technique saves your breath? Learn from Swami Ramdev.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aap Ki Adalat

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: Battle over the book in Parliament, what happened on the China border?

Aaj Ki Baat: Battle over the book in Parliament, what happened on the China border?
Aaj Ki Baat: Impact of Trump's tariffs on the budget

Aaj Ki Baat: Impact of Trump's tariffs on the budget
Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?
Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more

Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more
Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?

Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?
Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!

Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!
Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?

Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?
View All

News

Muqabla: Who is the 'traitor', who is the 'enemy' of the country, and is Rahul now resorting to threats?

Muqabla: Who is the 'traitor', who is the 'enemy' of the country, and is Rahul now resorting to threats?
Rajat Sharma Defamation Case: Court summons Jairam Ramesh and three other Congress leaders

Rajat Sharma Defamation Case: Court summons Jairam Ramesh and three other Congress leaders
Muqabla: Modi-Trump deal is locked, why is Rahul Gandhi shocked?

Muqabla: Modi-Trump deal is locked, why is Rahul Gandhi shocked?
Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi's China-China, Is he asking for proof from the army?

Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi's China-China, Is he asking for proof from the army?
Shashi Tharoor Praises India‑EU Free Trade Deal, Says It Shows India's Growing Economic Clout

Shashi Tharoor Praises India‑EU Free Trade Deal, Says It Shows India's Growing Economic Clout
Muqabala: If Hindus divide, they will be killed.. If Hindus unite, will they win?

Muqabala: If Hindus divide, they will be killed.. If Hindus unite, will they win?

Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Bengal Elections: Sudhanshu Reveals the Bengal Election Results!

Bengal Elections: Sudhanshu Reveals the Bengal Election Results!
View All

Astrology

Today's Horoscope, 5 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 5 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 4 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 4 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, 1 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 1 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Video game addiction is killing children, learn from Swami Ramdev | India Tv

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Video game addiction is killing children, learn from Swami Ramdev | India Tv
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Which major disease has been added to the government's hit list? Learn from Swami Ramdev.

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Which major disease has been added to the government's hit list? Learn from Swami Ramdev.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE: What are the deep health secrets hidden in your feet? Learn from Swami Ramdev.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE: What are the deep health secrets hidden in your feet? Learn from Swami Ramdev.
Yoga FULL: A method has been found to avoid congenital cancer, which country gave the formula?

Yoga FULL: A method has been found to avoid congenital cancer, which country gave the formula?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did the opposition walk out before PM Modi's speech today?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did the opposition walk out before PM Modi's speech today?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PM Modi expose the flaws in Rahul Gandhi's book?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PM Modi expose the flaws in Rahul Gandhi's book?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Rahul Gandhi get so upset by the Modi-Trump deal?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Rahul Gandhi get so upset by the Modi-Trump deal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi's Big Lie Exposed! What happened that night between China-India ?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi's Big Lie Exposed! What happened that night between China-India ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?
Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!
Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.
Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims

Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims
View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Modi teri kabra khudegi', don't even dare utter these words, Modi's enemies!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Modi teri kabra khudegi', don't even dare utter these words, Modi's enemies!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The Gandhi family's entire financial record will be revealed within 24 hours!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The Gandhi family's entire financial record will be revealed within 24 hours!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A phone call from Trump shattered Rahul Gandhi's dream!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A phone call from Trump shattered Rahul Gandhi's dream!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Same mistake again, Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of Galwan Victory!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Same mistake again, Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of Galwan Victory!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Major attack in Pakistan, BLA kills more than 90 soldiers

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Major attack in Pakistan, BLA kills more than 90 soldiers
Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi's move and Pakistan's budget is in even more trouble!

Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi's move and Pakistan's budget is in even more trouble!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All

Originals

Speed News: Mamata in SC: Bengal's SIR used for voter deletion, justice sidelined

Speed News: Mamata in SC: Bengal's SIR used for voter deletion, justice sidelined
How India Gains Edge Over China, Pakistan with Historic US Tariff Cut to 18% | Explained

How India Gains Edge Over China, Pakistan with Historic US Tariff Cut to 18% | Explained
Speed News: Eight opposition MPs suspended for disrupting LS proceedings

Speed News: Eight opposition MPs suspended for disrupting LS proceedings
Speed News: LS adjourned till tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak

Speed News: LS adjourned till tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak

Speed News: Rahul Gandhi says Budget 2026 ignores India’s real crises

Speed News: Rahul Gandhi says Budget 2026 ignores India’s real crises
Union Budget 2026 Highlights: What’s Getting Cheaper and More Expensive for You

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: What’s Getting Cheaper and More Expensive for You
Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

View All
 
\