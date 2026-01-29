- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?
Today, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new UGC Act... During the hearing today, the Supreme Court even said that the provisions of the existing Act have the potential to create division in society... If this happens, it will be very dangerous... It will have serious consequences..
Advertisement
Advertisement