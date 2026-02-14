- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafale Sukhoi on the war front, is anyone in front?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafale Sukhoi on the war front, is anyone in front?
An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed at Assam's Moran bypass on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the national highway. Following this historic achievement, locals described it as an unimaginable and proud moment for the region.
Advertisement
Advertisement