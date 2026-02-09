- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who blinked in the trade deal? How much did India benefit?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who blinked in the trade deal? How much did India benefit?
The trade agreement between India and the United States, signed in February 2026, has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian opposition, particularly parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and TMC. The opposition has termed the deal a "surrender" and raised serious questions regarding transparen
Advertisement
Advertisement