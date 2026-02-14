- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi starts preparing for war, what going to happen from March?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi starts preparing for war, what going to happen from March?
The mother of all defense deals, this deal was signed by India. Weapons are being procured for war. So many weapons are being procured that even China will be afraid. Pakistan will be afraid. More than 100 Rafales are coming, and a deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets has been finalized with France.
Advertisement
Advertisement