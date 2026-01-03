Aaj Ki Baat: Lab test of Indore's toxic water, which bacteria and viruses were found? So far, more than 1,500 people in Indore have been hospitalized after being sickened by the toxic water. Fifteen people have died. Another update is that the administration has acknowledged that deadly bacteria and viruses have been found in the water supplied to the Bhagirathpura area of ​​Indore.