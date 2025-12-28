Advertisement
  Haqeeqat Kya Hai : Fear of Munir in Pakistan, killer is around!

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqeeqat Kya Hai : Fear of Munir in Pakistan, killer is around!

When Asim Munir meets someone, he wears a bulletproof jacket. When he holds meetings at the army headquarters, he sits behind bulletproof glass. The world has seen that Asim Munir is scared. But who is Asim Munir afraid of? Where did he receive such a threat that he has retreated back into his bunke

Arun Jaitley Birth Anniversary: The Man Who Played a Key Role in PM Modi's Rise

Arun Jaitley Birth Anniversary: The Man Who Played a Key Role in PM Modi’s Rise
Speed News: PM Modi recalls India's 2025 achievements, hails Op Sindoor in Mann Ki Baat

Speed News: PM Modi recalls India’s 2025 achievements, hails Op Sindoor in Mann Ki Baat
Yoga Swami Ramdev: The cold weather and pollution pose a double threat... they might spoil your New Year's celebrations.

Yoga Swami Ramdev: The cold weather and pollution pose a double threat... they might spoil your New Year's celebrations.
Super 100: Chaos in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh... violent clashes between protesters and police.

Super 100: Chaos in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh... violent clashes between protesters and police.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Kolkata: 12 Arrested for Protesting Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Over Hindu Killings

Kolkata: 12 Arrested for Protesting Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Over Hindu Killings
Speed News: Rahul Calls Repeal Of MGNREGA 'An Attack On Federal Structure And Poor People'

Speed News: Rahul Calls Repeal Of MGNREGA 'An Attack On Federal Structure And Poor People'

Super 100: Watch today's top 100 news stories from India and around the world.

Super 100: Watch today's top 100 news stories from India and around the world.

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Aaj Ki Baat: What warning did India give to Bangladesh?

Aaj Ki Baat: What warning did India give to Bangladesh?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who Is Tensed, After Tarique Rahman Teturned To Bangladesh?

Aaj Ki Baat: Who Is Tensed, After Tarique Rahman Teturned To Bangladesh?
Aaj Ki Baat: Did Yunus have the extremist Usman Hadi killed?

Aaj Ki Baat: Did Yunus have the extremist Usman Hadi killed?
Aaj Ki Baat: Did the ISI instigate violence against India?

Aaj Ki Baat: Did the ISI instigate violence against India?
Aaj Ki Baat: Which two leaders did CM Yogi describe as "examples"?

Aaj Ki Baat: Which two leaders did CM Yogi describe as "examples"?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the situation bad in Bangladesh?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the situation bad in Bangladesh?
Aaj Ki Baat: How did bankers in Lucknow save an elderly woman from digital fraud?

Aaj Ki Baat: How did bankers in Lucknow save an elderly woman from digital fraud?

Aaj Ki Baat: How many fake voter names were deleted in Mamata Didi's area?

Aaj Ki Baat: How many fake voter names were deleted in Mamata Didi's area?

Muqabla : Is Munir a terrorist exporter, Does Pakistan cultivate terrorists and then profit from them?

Muqabla : Is Munir a terrorist exporter, Does Pakistan cultivate terrorists and then profit from them?
India Celebrates Christmas 2025: Festive Cheer and Prayers Light Up The Whole Nation

India Celebrates Christmas 2025: Festive Cheer and Prayers Light Up The Whole Nation
Assam Unrest Ends: Normalcy Restored in West Karbi Anglong After Deadly Tribal Clash

Assam Unrest Ends: Normalcy Restored in West Karbi Anglong After Deadly Tribal Clash
Super 100: Another Hindu youth beaten to death in Bangladesh; see today's 100 news headlines.

Super 100: Another Hindu youth beaten to death in Bangladesh; see today's 100 news headlines.

Muqabla: Why are those who held candle marches for Gaza so silent about Bangladesh now?

Muqabla: Why are those who held candle marches for Gaza so silent about Bangladesh now?
Muqabla : गाज़ा पर कैंडल मार्च निकालने वाले अब बांग्लादेश पर इतने शांत क्यों ?

Muqabla : गाज़ा पर कैंडल मार्च निकालने वाले अब बांग्लादेश पर इतने शांत क्यों ?

Karnataka Tragedy: Multiple Killed in Fatal Lorry-Bus Collision in Chitradurga

Karnataka Tragedy: Multiple Killed in Fatal Lorry-Bus Collision in Chitradurga
Thoothukudi Christmas Celebrations: Devotees Gather at Sacred Heart Cathedral

Thoothukudi Christmas Celebrations: Devotees Gather at Sacred Heart Cathedral

Today's Horoscope, December 27, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today's Horoscope, December 27, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today's Horoscope, December 26, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today's Horoscope, December 26, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today's Horoscope, 25 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 25 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 24 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 24 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 23 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 23 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, 20 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 20 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 19 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 19 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: New Study Reveals Double the Risk for Sugar Patients, 22% of Diabetes Patients Suffering Heart Attacks

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: New Study Reveals Double the Risk for Sugar Patients, 22% of Diabetes Patients Suffering Heart Attacks
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: The biggest side effect of junk food so far: A 16-year-old girl loses her battle for life

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: The biggest side effect of junk food so far: A 16-year-old girl loses her battle for life
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: This Christmas, the yoga guru will gift a healthy body to fix every ailment in the body.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: This Christmas, the yoga guru will gift a healthy body to fix every ailment in the body.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to choose natural fabrics to protect yourself from extreme cold

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to choose natural fabrics to protect yourself from extreme cold

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: What mistake are thyroid patients making in the morning that is blocking the movement of their spine?

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: What mistake are thyroid patients making in the morning that is blocking the movement of their spine?
Yoga Swami Ramdev: Muscle cramps, weak joints and bones, fog, pollution, and smog are launching a triple attack.

Yoga Swami Ramdev: Muscle cramps, weak joints and bones, fog, pollution, and smog are launching a triple attack.

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: What mistakes should you avoid during winter to prevent negative consequences?

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: What mistakes should you avoid during winter to prevent negative consequences?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 5 ways to keep your lungs healthy with yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 5 ways to keep your lungs healthy with yoga
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the BJP repeat the Bihar election results in Bengal?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the BJP repeat the Bihar election results in Bengal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Have Pakistani Muslims turned against Munir?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Have Pakistani Muslims turned against Munir?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does the Congress party need Priyanka's leadership?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does the Congress party need Priyanka's leadership?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengali Hindus understand that division will lead to destruction?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengali Hindus understand that division will lead to destruction?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is Babri's brick shaking Mamata's foundation?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is Babri's brick shaking Mamata's foundation?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nehruji's letters, property of the Gandhi family or heritage of the country?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nehruji's letters, property of the Gandhi family or heritage of the country?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: If Rahul, Sonia, and Vadra are out of jail, will it only benefit for Modi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: If Rahul, Sonia, and Vadra are out of jail, will it only benefit for Modi?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is the opposition opposing 'G RAM G'?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is the opposition opposing 'G RAM G'?

Muqabla: Hindu atrocities, Pakistan's plan, is Bangladesh trapped?

Muqabla: Hindu atrocities, Pakistan's plan, is Bangladesh trapped?
Muqabla: BJP takes major action against infiltrators in UP, 65 slum dwellings listed and handed over to the District Magistrate!

Muqabla: BJP takes major action against infiltrators in UP, 65 slum dwellings listed and handed over to the District Magistrate!
Muqabla : Humayun's Babri group vs. Bhagwat's Hindu force, the battle begins in Bengal!

Muqabla : Humayun's Babri group vs. Bhagwat's Hindu force, the battle begins in Bengal!
Muqabla: Akhilesh's SIR math, he will defeat BJP by 84,000 votes on every seat.

Muqabla: Akhilesh's SIR math, he will defeat BJP by 84,000 votes on every seat.
Muqabla: Bangladesh becomes Jihadistan, Munir's conspiracy exposed.

Muqabla: Bangladesh becomes Jihadistan, Munir's conspiracy exposed.
Muqabla: Why is it difficult to breathe in Delhi, what is its solution?

Muqabla: Why is it difficult to breathe in Delhi, what is its solution?
Muqabla: How much donation was collected in the name of 'Babar' in Bengal ?

Muqabla: How much donation was collected in the name of 'Babar' in Bengal ?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A fatwa has been issued against Mullah Munir in Lyari, and a bounty has been placed on his head!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A fatwa has been issued against Mullah Munir in Lyari, and a bounty has been placed on his head!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir's anti-India stance, Dhaka- Dhaka, Libya- Libya

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir's anti-India stance, Dhaka- Dhaka, Libya- Libya
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Asim Munir has started using drugs, and is now selling pills while under the influence!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Asim Munir has started using drugs, and is now selling pills while under the influence!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Islamabad sealed, fear-filled lockdown in Rawalpindi!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Islamabad sealed, fear-filled lockdown in Rawalpindi!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : General, where will you escape now, It's Munir's turn now.

Haqiqat Kya Hai : General, where will you escape now, It's Munir's turn now.

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir blew up Bangladesh!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir blew up Bangladesh!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Preparations for the final battle against Munir, decision in the next 24 hours?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Preparations for the final battle against Munir, decision in the next 24 hours?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : If Asim Munir says "no" he will die, if he says "yes" he will die!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : If Asim Munir says "no" he will die, if he says "yes" he will die!
Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Who Is Tarique Rahman: Inside the Rise of Bangladesh's

Who Is Tarique Rahman: Inside the Rise of Bangladesh's 'Dark Prince’
Speed News: PM Modi Hails Courage Of Sahibzadas Against Mughal Rule

Speed News: PM Modi Hails Courage Of Sahibzadas Against Mughal Rule

Speed News: PM Modi Attends Christmas Event At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi

Speed News: PM Modi Attends Christmas Event At Cathedral Church Of Redemption In Delhi

Speed News: PM Modi Talks to New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon; FTA Pact Finalised

Speed News: PM Modi Talks to New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon; FTA Pact Finalised
Epstein Files Exposed: Clinton, Trump, and the Celebrity Controversy Explained | World News

Epstein Files Exposed: Clinton, Trump, and the Celebrity Controversy Explained | World News
Bangladesh at a Crossroads: The Story of Dipu Chandra Das and Minority Vulnerability

Bangladesh at a Crossroads: The Story of Dipu Chandra Das and Minority Vulnerability
Speed News: PM Modi Says More Efforts Required to Undo Congress's Anti-Farmer Policies

Speed News: PM Modi Says More Efforts Required to Undo Congress's Anti-Farmer Policies
Speed News: Osman Hadi Funeral Sees Massive Gathering Despite Heavy Security In Bangladesh

Speed News: Osman Hadi Funeral Sees Massive Gathering Despite Heavy Security In Bangladesh
