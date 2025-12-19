Welcome User!
News
Video
Astrology
Today's Horoscope, 19 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Astrology
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
December 19, 2025 11:46 IST
Today's Horoscope, 19 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Today's Horoscope, 18 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Today's Horoscope, December 17, 2025: Auspicious Time | Today's Predictions with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Trump Hints at Possible Breakthrough Ahead of US-Russia Ukraine War Talks – 'Getting Close'
Bangladesh Erupts in Violence After Hadi's Death: Protests Turn Deadly, Media Offices Torched
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Trump's ultimatum on two diseases, how will the dreams of Indians be eclipsed?
Super 100: Watch 100 big news stories quickly
Aaj Ki Baat: How did bankers in Lucknow save an elderly woman from digital fraud?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Preparations for the final battle against Munir, decision in the next 24 hours?
Muqabla: How much donation was collected in the name of 'Babar' in Bengal ?
Muqabla: Why is it difficult to breathe in Delhi, what is its solution?
Aap Ki Adalat
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: How many fake voter names were deleted in Mamata Didi's area?
Aaj Ki Baat: How is 'G Ram G' different from MGNREGA, and what is its biggest advantage?
Aaj Ki Baat: What is the Pakistan connection to the attack on Jews in Sydney?
Aaj Ki Baat : Will former ISI chief Faiz Hameed testify against Imran Khan?
Aaj Ki Baat: How Goa's 'criminals' the Luthra brothers caught in Thailand?
Aaj Ki Baat : No more doubts about EVMs, opposition stages a walkout.
Aaj Ki Baat: What did Rahul Gandhi accuse the Election Commission of?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who Is Doing Politics With Vande Mataram? Parliament Winter Session
News
Delhi Government Mandates 50 Percent Work From Home In Public And Private Sectors Amid Hazardous AQI
India Receives Final Apache Attack Helicopters, Strengthening US-India Defence Partnership
Super 100: Watch today's 100 big news stories quickly
Muqabla: What will change in the country after MNREGA's demise with "G Ram G"?
Muqabla: What is the real story behind Nitish Babu's hijab-pulling?
PM Modi Honored With Grand Welcome in Ethiopia's Capital, Addis Ababa | India TV English
Super 100: Ethiopia Bestows Highest Award on PM Modi
PM Modi Receives Ethiopia's Top Civilian Honour | Highlights Strong India–Ethiopia Ties
Yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How is toxic air damaging your lungs, kidneys, and heart? Yoga For Health
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which Health Investment Guarantees Profit? | Yoga For Healthy Health
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Why is it important to walk 10,000 steps every day?
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Will the world witness a great miracle in the new year? Has a plan been found to control pollution?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: The most special show ever on knee problems – you'll regret it if you miss it!
Yoga Swami Ramdev: How will liver and kidney problems be reduced in winter, how will insulin sensitivity be increased?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why did the vision of 2.2 billion people in the world become blurred?
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Kidney patients, take note during this increasing cold weather | Yoga for Kidney Health
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nehruji's letters, property of the Gandhi family or heritage of the country?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: If Rahul, Sonia, and Vadra are out of jail, will it only benefit for Modi?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is the opposition opposing 'G RAM G'?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Did Modi change the appointment pattern in the BJP?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Did Munir send Faiz to jail to take revenge from Imran?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why doesn't Rahul Gandhi listen to the old Congress leaders?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does Rahul not have any formula to win the elections?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Temple- Mosque Politics Will Play Major Role In Bengal Now?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai : If Asim Munir says "no" he will die, if he says "yes" he will die!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir's forces Vs Imran's army, war is about to begin in Pakistan!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Munir Is Now Under Strict Watch Of Mossad?
What is the Reality? Munir had to take off his uniform and put on a cap. Asim Munir | Shehbaz Sharif
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Putin Will Put And End To The NATO?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir's "Khawateen" will join forces to kill Imran Khan!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Dhurandhar' will come to Lahore and will finish off Munir and Hafiz!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir has become a beast, ordering a life sentence of hard labor for Imran Khan.
Muqabla
Muqabla : Whether it's Australia or America, will the terrorist turn out to be from Pakistan?
Muqabla: Modi's BJP has changed, but Rahul Gandhi's Congress remains the same!
Muqabla: The killing of Jews in Sydney, did the order come from Pakistan?
Muqabla: Slogan of Takbir in Didi's rule, the fiefdom of Muslim votes?
Muqabla: Sheikh's terror in Bengal, Mamata helpless?
Muqabla: Yogi's Operation Torch, Akhilesh's agenda a flop?
Entertainment
Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
Lifestyle
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
\