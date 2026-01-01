Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Sign Out
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
Korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Spirituality
Events
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
Live Cricket Score
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
Year Ender
World
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Photos
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
Yoga
Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today.
Yoga
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
January 01, 2026 9:51 IST
Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today.
Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today.
Advertisement
Related Videos
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Start the New Year 2026 with Yoga and Pranayama?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: This Japanese Home Remedy Is a Great Way to Cleanse Your Lungs in Winter
Yoga Swami Ramdev: Which method of using the phone is causing your neck to bend? Back pain has increased in 600 million people!
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today.
Super 100: Special Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on New Year
Operation Sindoor Ke Veer: The unheard truth of Operation Sindoor revealed for the first time
What is the truth: Hafiz-Dawood-Azhar, all shot out one by one in 2026
2026 Ki Kisamt Kundli : Which zodiac signs will have bright fortunes in 2026?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who created the new trend of celebrations in 2026?
Swiggy, Zomato, and other Gig Workers On Nationwide Strike on December 31: What Are Their Demands?
Yemen Conflict: What's Happening and Why Are Saudi Arabia and UAE in a Tense Faceoff?
Aap Ki Adalat
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Shah call Mamata a sympathizer of illegal immigrants?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who will guarantee the safety of students from the Northeast?
Aaj Ki Baat: What warning did India give to Bangladesh?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who Is Tensed, After Tarique Rahman Teturned To Bangladesh?
Aaj Ki Baat: Did Yunus have the extremist Usman Hadi killed?
Aaj Ki Baat: Did the ISI instigate violence against India?
Aaj Ki Baat: Which two leaders did CM Yogi describe as "examples"?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the situation bad in Bangladesh?
View All
News
New Year 2026: Tourists Flock to Nainital Ahead of Grand New Year's Eve Celebrations
Super 100: Watch today's 100 biggest news stories from India and the world
Muqabla: Hindu genocide continues, a new Bangladesh under the Yunus government?
Bangladesh's First Woman PM & BNP Chief Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80 After Long Illness
BSF Heightens Vigil Along Jammu International Border Ahead of New Year Amid Harsh Winter Conditions
Super 100: Watch today's 100 biggest news from India and the world
Muqabla : Humayun Kabir vs Mamata, the battle for vote bank begins with Babri-Durga issue.
Super 100: Watch today's 100 biggest news from India and the world
View All
Astrology
Today's Horoscope, December 31, 2025: Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars say today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, December 27, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, December 26, 2025: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, 25 Dec 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 24 Dec 2025 : Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
View All
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is infiltration happening in Bengal with Mamata's support?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Congress's organization is very weak, should Rahul learn from RSS?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the BJP repeat the Bihar election results in Bengal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Have Pakistani Muslims turned against Munir?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does the Congress party need Priyanka's leadership?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengali Hindus understand that division will lead to destruction?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Is Babri's brick shaking Mamata's foundation?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nehruji's letters, property of the Gandhi family or heritage of the country?
View All
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who will win the Bengal elections, Didi or Modi?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir panics on hearing Modi's name, hides in a bunker
Haqeeqat Kya Hai : Fear of Munir in Pakistan, killer is around!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A public announcement has been made to kill Munir!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : The countdown to the general's murder has begun ?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Due to fear of attack, Munir is now sleeping in his bedroom like this!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A fatwa has been issued against Mullah Munir in Lyari, and a bounty has been placed on his head!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Munir's anti-India stance, Dhaka- Dhaka, Libya- Libya
View All
Muqabla
Muqabla : Is Munir a terrorist exporter, Does Pakistan cultivate terrorists and then profit from them?
Muqabla : गाज़ा पर कैंडल मार्च निकालने वाले अब बांग्लादेश पर इतने शांत क्यों ?
Muqabla: Why are those who held candle marches for Gaza so silent about Bangladesh now?
Muqabla: Hindu atrocities, Pakistan's plan, is Bangladesh trapped?
Muqabla: BJP takes major action against infiltrators in UP, 65 slum dwellings listed and handed over to the District Magistrate!
Muqabla : Humayun's Babri group vs. Bhagwat's Hindu force, the battle begins in Bengal!
Muqabla: Akhilesh's SIR math, he will defeat BJP by 84,000 votes on every seat.
Muqabla: Bangladesh becomes Jihadistan, Munir's conspiracy exposed.
View All
Entertainment
Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
View All
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View All
Lifestyle
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
\