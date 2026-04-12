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- Haqiqat Kya Hai:A closed room in Islamabad, Munir is making a deal!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai:A closed room in Islamabad, Munir is making a deal!
US and Iranian leaders have arrived in Pakistan to discuss a ceasefire agreement. The US delegation is led by Vice President J.D. Vance, while the Iranian delegation includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as key figures. The delegations were welcomed at the
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