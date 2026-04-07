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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi wave in four states, will the game change now?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi wave in four states, will the game change now?
An outcome no one could have imagined. The ground could slip from under the feet of prominent leaders. Opinion polls in these four states—Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam—are pointing to a major political shift. It appears a powerful Modi wave is sweeping across India.
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