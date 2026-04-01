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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Congress made a move, changed the survey, how many seats is the BJP ahead on?

Abhishek Banerjee also approached the Election Commission to complain, but his complaint was directed against the Election Commission itself. Abhishek Banerjee first posted a video on Twitter and then went directly to the CEO's office.

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