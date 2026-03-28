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Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Are Modi's Enemies Seeking Political Gain During Wartime?
On the 29th day of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Narendra Modi has launched a new battle on the war front. This battle of Modi's involves not only safely evacuating Indian ships from the midst of the conflict and bringing them back to India, but also exposing the lies being peddled by his poli
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