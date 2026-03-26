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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: The war is not stopping, will we have to be prepared for 'lockdown' again?
The situation in West Asia has become extremely grave due to the ongoing conflict. Most countries across the globe are currently grappling with an energy crisis. An all-party meeting, convened by the Central Government to discuss this global crisis, has commenced in the capital.
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