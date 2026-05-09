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Aaj Ki Baat
Suvendu becomes official CM of Bengal
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Updated on:
May 09, 2026 12:38 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Shubhendu becomes official CM of Bengal
Suvendu becomes official CM of Bengal
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