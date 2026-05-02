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- Aaj Ki Baat : Where will re-polling take place in Bengal before the results, what did TMC say?
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Aaj Ki Baat : Where will re-polling take place in Bengal before the results, what did TMC say?
Repolling will be conducted at 15 polling booths in Bengal. There were complaints of EVM malfunctions and irregularities at some of these booths. After receiving reports from observers on these complaints, the Election Commission has decided to conduct re-polling at 15 booths.
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