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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi's dominance in the new exit poll, Mamata below 100, how much for BJP?
This time, the people of Bengal have made history in the electoral battle. But the real excitement has been created by the exit polls, as most of them indicate Didi's departure from Bengal. For the first time in Bengal's politics, the BJP appears to be on the verge of power.
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