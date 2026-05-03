- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Does Didi have the strength to win 200 seats?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Does Didi have the strength to win 200 seats?
Tension is running high in Bengal tonight. Security force vehicles are crisscrossing the area in all directions. Leaders from both the TMC and the BJP are camped outside the strong rooms. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM. The results for 293 seats will be declared tomorrow. Bot
Advertisement
Advertisement