Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi win two-thirds of the seats in 100 hours? Will the BJP surpass 200 on May 4th? Will Modi win two-thirds of the seats in Bengal? What will the scorecard of the Battle of Bengal be exactly nine days from now? Today, not just one, but many predictions have been made on this issue. Amit Shah has said, "Mamata Didi's departure is certain on May