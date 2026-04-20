Haqiqat Kya Hai: Mamata's vote 50-50, 'M' guaranteed to Modi? After his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of rallies in Bengal today. The first rally was in Bankura, the second in Purulia, the third in Jhargram, and the fourth in Medinipur. Modi's speech focused on half the population. After reading the mood of Bengal, Modi anno