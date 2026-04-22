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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Voting in 11 Hours, Will Didi Retain Power or Will the Lotus Bloom ?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Voting in 11 Hours, Will Didi Retain Power or Will the Lotus Bloom ?
Voting for the first phase in West Bengal begins in 11 hours, deciding the fate of 152 seats. BJP leaders have made big claims of winning 122 to over 200 seats. The big question is whether these claims will turn into reality and bring a political shift in Bengal.
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