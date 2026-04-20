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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's Prediction for May 4 — Who Will Form the Government in West Bengal?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's Prediction for May 4 — Who Will Form the Government in West Bengal?
Political tension is rising in West Bengal ahead of the May 4 election results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong prediction about who will form the government based on his political experience. Whether TMC faces a setback or BJP gains momentum will ultimately be decided by the voters.
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