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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Opposition is trapped on women's reservation bill ?
Parliament is about to make history. Half the population is about to get their rights. All three bills related to women's reservation have been introduced in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Modi participated in the discussion and, calling women's reservation a necessity.
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