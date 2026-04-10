Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trends from the first phase of voting. Is the BJP headed for a landslide victory in Bengal? Voting has concluded in three states: Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. All three states saw strong voter turnout. Kerala recorded over 75 percent voter turnout, Assam recorded a record 84.42 percent voter turnout, and Puducherry recorded a record 86.92 percent voter turnout.