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Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Decision in 24 Hours, Modi’s Open Offer to Opposition
Amid a major election atmosphere, politics over the Women’s Reservation Bill has intensified. PM Modi has offered a “blank check” to the opposition seeking support, while the government remains confident of passing the bill. Amit Shah presented data to dismiss claims that southern states will lose s
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