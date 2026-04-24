- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat : Will Modi distribute sweets on 4th or will Mamata fry puris, has the first phase indicated?
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat : Will Modi distribute sweets on 4th or will Mamata fry puris, has the first phase indicated?
This time, all previous voting records were broken in the first phase of elections in Bengal. A record-breaking 92 percent voter turnout was recorded across 152 constituencies in 16 districts. The highest voter turnout, 94.92 percent, was recorded in South Dinajpur district.
Advertisement
Advertisement