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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's promise of change in Bengal fulfilled, by how many votes is Didi losing?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's promise of change in Bengal fulfilled, by how many votes is Didi losing?
A tsunami is coming to Bengal. Modi's government is being formed in Bengal. For the first time, a BJP chief minister will be in power in Bengal. This is what most exit polls are predicting. A Materize exit poll indicates that the BJP could win 146 to 161 seats in Bengal.
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