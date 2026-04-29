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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Second phase, record to be broken, has Mamata received the report of BJP's victory?
The fate of 1,448 candidates across 142 seats will be decided on Wednesday in the second phase of the Bengal Assembly elections. This phase will determine the fate and direction of power in Bengal, as Mamata Banerjee has already secured a hat-trick of power on the strength of this region.
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