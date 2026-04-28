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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Second phase, Modi wrote the fate of Bengal, will BJP cross 200 this time?
In Bengal, the helicopters have now landed and the calculators have emerged. The election clarion call has ceased, and the final voting will take place on April 29th. The Bengal electorate has now decided to award 200 seats to the winning party.
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