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- Aaj Ki Baat : New Exit Poll, Mamata at 100, how huge is Modi's victory?
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Aaj Ki Baat : New Exit Poll, Mamata at 100, how huge is Modi's victory?
The final voting figures in Bengal have come in. This time, Bengal witnessed a historic turnout, with nearly 93 percent polling. Such a high voter turnout has never been seen in any election in independent India. The Election Commission is now busy preparing for the counting.
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